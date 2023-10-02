SkyView
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report released by an employer program showed the possible layoff of over 500 Wells Fargo employees in Richland County by next year.

Wells Fargo confirmed to WIS News 10 on Friday that layoffs had begun.

SC Works recently released a layoff notification report where it stated Wells Fargo — shown in the report to be located at 101 Greystone Blvd — is expected to lay off a total of 525 employees by June 30, 2024.

A representative for Wells Fargo told WIS News 10 they were consolidating their behind-the-scenes employees. Bank tellers and those working in customer service at their financial institutions would not be affected, the spokesperson said.

Of all the companies statewide doing layoffs that are listed on this report, Wells Fargo in Richland County shows plans to lay off the most employees.

You can find a copy of the report below:

