Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting near a convenience store on Broad Street.

Police said no one was hurt during the shooting; however, there were reports of damage to a business door and vehicles parked in the area.

Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco Hop In at about the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com, or by using the P3tips app.

