Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting near a convenience store on Broad Street.

Police said no one was hurt during the shooting; however, there were reports of damage to a business door and vehicles parked in the area.

Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco Hop In at about the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com, or by using the P3tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.