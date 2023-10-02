COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Hopkins has a busy weekend ahead of them, two days filled with music and fun!

Friday will start off the town’s annual BBQ R&B and Southern Soul Concert and Saturday will have an Inspirational Family Fun Day for the Annual Swamp Fest at the Congaree.

Soda City Live: Annual Congaree Swamp Fest (Town of Hopkins)

