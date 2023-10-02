Richland County Sheriff’s Department escorts fallen deputy to funeral home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department escorted a deputy who died in the line of duty Friday to their final resting place.

The day after his death, first responders from all over the Midlands came together to give Deputy Jacob Salrin a final goodbye.

Deputies escorted Salrin from the hospital to Dunbar funeral home where he will be laid to rest.

The 23-year-old died during a tragic car crash on Friday while on duty. He leaves behind his older sister, mother, and father, and of course his whole law enforcement family.

Dunbar’s Funeral Home officials said a visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home on 3926 Devine Street on Wed., Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the Meeting Place Church on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard on Thurs., Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery on 501 Elmwood Ave.

