Lexington County deputies arrest man accused of possessing contraband in county facility

Deputies said 29-year-old Eric Barron was arrested Sunday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband in a county facility, possessing a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, unlawfully storing a machine gun, unlawfully transporting a machine gun, unlawfully carrying a pistol, and resisting arrest.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of possessing contraband in a county facility.

Deputies said 29-year-old Eric Barron was arrested Sunday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband in a county facility, possessing a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, unlawfully storing a machine gun, unlawfully transporting a machine gun, unlawfully carrying a pistol, and resisting arrest.

Barron is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond was set at $0 for all charges.

In March 2021, the attorney general’s office announced Barron was sentenced to a negotiated five years in prison in 2021.

Barron pled to trafficking meth, 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, and possession of contraband in county jail in March 2021. He also pled to an additional trafficking meth charge that was prosecuted by the Solicitor’s Office.

