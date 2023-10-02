Kershaw County man accused of trafficking nearly one pound of meth

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man was arrested after trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department executed a search warrant at a camper on the 2100 block of Old Georgetown Road West in Cassatt.

During the warrant search, nearly one pound of meth and firearms were found.

Barry Todd Sullivan, 51, of Cassatt was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (400 grams or more), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a bond of $145,000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.