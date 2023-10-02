SkyView
Kershaw County man accused of trafficking nearly one pound of meth

The items found in the camper of a Kershaw County man who was arrested after investigators said he was trafficking methamphetamine.
The items found in the camper of a Kershaw County man who was arrested after investigators said he was trafficking methamphetamine.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man was arrested after trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department executed a search warrant at a camper on the 2100 block of Old Georgetown Road West in Cassatt.

During the warrant search, nearly one pound of meth and firearms were found.

Barry Todd Sullivan, 51, of Cassatt was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (400 grams or more), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a bond of $145,000.

