FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blue skies are going nowhere!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Plentiful sunshine remains in place for the Midlands as we move into a new work week!

First Alert Headlines

Sunny and dry conditions expected all week long, with a few more clouds mixing in late week.

Warm high temperatures in the 80s continue for the work & school week

Cooler temperatures arrive for next weekend, with potential highs below 75 into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! The gorgeous weather that we had this past weekend will continue into the new work and school week, as a large area of high pressure remains dominant for us here in the Carolinas.

This simply means we will stay sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-80s each afternoon, and overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s on average. Lows will be slightly milder later into this week once some clouds begin to mix in.

A cold front will slowly approach the Carolinas towards the end of the week that will help to produce some of those clouds over the region on Thursday and Friday. However, we should still have a good amount of sunshine to go with the clouds keeping highs in the 80s.

Once that front passes through, even cooler air will drive down from the north, with more weekend sunshine.

Highs for the weekend are setting up to be in the upper 70s on Saturday, with lower mid-70s on Sunday after a very cool morning.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine. High temps in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: A few more clouds with a great deal of sun. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Some clouds mix with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

