Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in I-26 single-car crash, another student injured

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the Brookland-Cayce High School student who died following a crash on I-26.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said at approximately 12:10 A.M. on Sun., Oct. 1, Mr. Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was traveling westbound near the 110-mile marker of I-26 when his vehicle went left to the right side of the roadway striking a tree.

Foster was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries said authorities.

Another occupant in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries said officials.

The West Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office Have started an investigation into the crash.

Lexington County School District Two released the following statement regarding Foster’s death:

“We are heartbroken to have learned the news that two of our Brookland-Cayce High School students were involved in a car accident early this morning, with one passing away and the other injured. Additional district and school counselors, social workers, and psychologists will be on hand Monday to support our students, staff, and families.”

“We will continue to hold the families and loved ones of these two students in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

