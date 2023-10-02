15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have confirmed a juvenile student is facing a criminal charge after an attack that injured a Berkeley High School teacher Friday afternoon.
The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released because of their age, is charged with first-degree assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Capt. Lee Mixon said.
Police responded Friday afternoon to a report that a student attacked a classmate with a pair of scissors at the school. Mixon said the teacher suffered minor injuries while trying to break up the fight.
Mixon said a student was in custody Friday afternoon after the incident.
