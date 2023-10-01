SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to get stronger while Rina is dying out

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the central Atlantic, we are still monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Depression Rina.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tropical Storm Philippe is starting to strengthen. As of the latest advisory, Philippe has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH.

In the coming days, Tropical Storm Philippe will turn northward and continue to strengthen. Towards the end of the upcoming week, Philippe is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane. We’ll watch closely as Philippe nears Bermuda by Friday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Northeast of Philippe, Tropical Storm Rina is dissipating. As of the latest advisory, Rina has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph. Rina will become a remnant low tonight and completely dissipate on Monday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

