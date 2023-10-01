TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to get stronger while Rina is dying out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the central Atlantic, we are still monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Depression Rina.

Tropical Storm Philippe is starting to strengthen. As of the latest advisory, Philippe has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH.

In the coming days, Tropical Storm Philippe will turn northward and continue to strengthen. Towards the end of the upcoming week, Philippe is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane. We’ll watch closely as Philippe nears Bermuda by Friday.

Northeast of Philippe, Tropical Storm Rina is dissipating. As of the latest advisory, Rina has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph. Rina will become a remnant low tonight and completely dissipate on Monday.

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

