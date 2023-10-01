Man arrested after peacefully surrendering to Columbia police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after peacefully surrendering to Columbia police after an hours-long negotiation in a Columbia area neighborhood.

Officers said negotiators talked with the barricaded man to peacefully surrender. Crisis negotiators were speaking with the man since approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 1.

The Columbia Police Department reported crisis negotiators were called just before 6:30 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 1 to the 4300 block of Mountain Drive after officers received a shot spotter alert for the location.

#ColumbiaPDSC Crisis Negotiators have been called to the 4300 block of Mountain Dr. for a report of an armed man accused of making threats & refusing to come out of a home. Officers received a #Shotspotter alert for the incident location. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/27hZS5vW4c — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2023

No injuries have been reported at this time said officials. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes as officers worked for the man to peacefully surrender.

