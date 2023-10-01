SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for Richland County deputy

The celebration of life ceremony has been acnnounced for fallen Richland County Sheriff’s...
The celebration of life ceremony has been acnnounced for fallen Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jacob Salrin, who died following a car crash.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of life ceremony has been acnnounced for fallen Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy Jacob Salrin, who died following a car crash.

Dunbar’s Funeral Home officials said a visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home on 3926 Devine Street on Wed., Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at the Meeting Place Church at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard on Thurs., Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery on 501 Elmwood Ave.

Deputy Salrin, 23, died on Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The processional for deputy Salrin was on Sat. Sept. 30 and stretched from Prisma Health to the funeral home.

According to Salrin’s obituary, Jacob had a desire to help people led him to join the law enforcement profession and follow his sister’s footsteps. He loved being a deputy and working at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department; making the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision
The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks...
South Carolina defeated by Tenn., live recap
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening...
Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

Latest News

WIS News 10, 10/1/23
A man has been arrested after peacefully surrendering to Columbia police after an hours-long...
Man arrested after peacefully surrendering to Columbia police
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens in the Atlantic overnight
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic stretch of weather ahead for the Midlands!