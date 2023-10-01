SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic stretch of weather ahead for the Midlands!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – More sunshine and warmth to finish out the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Warm and pleasant to end the weekend.
  • Sunshine continues to start the week.
  • Cold front brings a chance of rain by next weekend.
First Alert Summary

After an awesome start to the weekend, high pressure continues to settle into the Midlands. With the presence of high pressure, you can expect another afternoon that features warmth and sunshine. High temperatures will hit the low and mid-80s to round out the weekend.

Heading into the upcoming week, high pressure remains in control of our forecast. That means we’ll have a sky full of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. Getting closer to next weekend, a cold front will move into the Midlands. With it, we’ll have our next chance of rain. Behind this cold front, daytime highs will drop into the low-70s, with morning lows in the low-50s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds at times. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows around 60 degrees.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High temps in the low-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

