Columbia police negotiating with armed man accused of making threats and refusing to leave home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers were called to a Columbia neighborhood after a report of an armed man accused of making threats and refusing to come out of the home.

The Columbia Police Department reported crisis negotiators were called just before 6:30 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 1 to the 4300 block of Mountain Drive after officers received a shot spotter alert for the location.

#ColumbiaPDSC Crisis Negotiators have been called to the 4300 block of Mountain Dr. for a report of an armed man accused of making threats & refusing to come out of a home. Officers received a #Shotspotter alert for the incident location. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/27hZS5vW4c — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2023

No injuries have been reported at this time said officials. Residents in the area have been asked to stay inside their homes as officers work to negotiate with the man peacefully.

Detectives said no one would be allowed in or out of Mountain Drive at this time in order to maintain the safety of the public and CPD Officers.

