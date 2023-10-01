Chesnee High School students hold vigil

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students, families, and staff from Chesnee High School came together for a vigil on Saturday night. It took place at 7:00pm in the bus loop of the school.

They lit candles and said prayers for the families affected by what the school’s principal calls a “terrible tragedy” that happened on Friday.

At the vigil, Dustin Sitton said, “Well, I just wanted to show you know support and love once again to the families and to show that we’re here if anything happens. If they need any like comfort we’re always here.”

On Friday, Chesnee High School Principal, Eric Gerstenacker sent a message to families. Part of it says, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share this communication. A short while ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community…”

The principal went on to say that the football game originally scheduled for Friday, September 29, has been postponed.

At this time, the school is not releasing any additional information about the tragedy.

