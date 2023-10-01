SkyView
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’

Chesnee's football game with Landrum High School was cancelled Friday due to what the principal is calling a "terrible tragedy."
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 2 announced that Chesnee High School’s football game was postponed Friday night following “a terrible tragedy.”

Officials confirmed the news and shared the following message which was sent out to Chesnee High School families.

Officials stated that the Cross Country team’s Midnight Mile Marathon and youth football games happening on Saturday are also canceled.

School officials announced the game against Landrum will be played on Monday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

