TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe is strengthening while Tropical Storm Rina is dissipating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the central Atlantic we are still monitoring Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina.

Tropical Storm Philippe is slowly starting to strengthen with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

In the coming days Tropical Storm Philippe will turn northward and continue to strengthen as it encounters favorable conditions. By late Monday into Tuesday Philippe is expected to become a hurricane and maintain hurricane strength for most of next week with winds up to 90 mph as it moves to the East of Bermuda.

Just to the east of Philippe is Tropical Storm Rina which is dissipating.

The latest advisory on Rina has the storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH. Rina is projected to weaken to a post-tropical Low on Sunday and will likely completely dissipate by Monday.

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

