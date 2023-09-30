SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe is strengthening while Tropical Storm Rina is dissipating

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the central Atlantic we are still monitoring Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tropical Storm Philippe is slowly starting to strengthen with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

In the coming days Tropical Storm Philippe will turn northward and continue to strengthen as it encounters favorable conditions. By late Monday into Tuesday Philippe is expected to become a hurricane and maintain hurricane strength for most of next week with winds up to 90 mph as it moves to the East of Bermuda.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Just to the east of Philippe is Tropical Storm Rina which is dissipating.

The latest advisory on Rina has the storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH. Rina is projected to weaken to a post-tropical Low on Sunday and will likely completely dissipate by Monday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening...
Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

Latest News

Agencies across the Midlands honored the memory of Richland County on-duty deputy who died...
Law enforcement agencies and officials pay tribute to Richland County deputy
Processional for RCSD deputy who died following Columbia crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The beautiful weather will continue for the Midlands
Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the death of one of its deputies after an...
Processional for Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin