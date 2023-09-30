SkyView
South Carolina vs. Tennessee, live updates

The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to faceoff against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to face off against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

After an exciting 37-30 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend, Spencer Rattler & Co. search for a victory against Tennessee, the Gamecocks shocked the college football world last year when South Carolina defeated Tennessee 63- 38.

Under the tutelage of head coach Shane Beamer, South Carolina is .500 through the first four games of the year, winning two and losing two games.

Rattler continues to have a settler year, and hopefully, it will continue against a Volunteer defense that ranks 6th in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) defensive rankings according to Sports Reference.

Breakout star Xavier Legette will continue to be leaned on heavily as he is Rattler’s favorite target and has been producing at a high level all season. The key aspect South Carolina has struggled with that they need to solve quickly in order to have true success is the running game.

The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC for team rushing yards with just 303 yards on the season.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

