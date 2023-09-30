SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the death of one of their deputies after an on-duty car crash.

RCSD confirmed Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin, 23, died Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is leading the investigation.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

Funeral details will be released at a later date, according to RCSD.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to their office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening...
Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

Latest News

WIS Sunrise Saturday - Sept. 30, 2023
WIS Sunrise Saturday - Sept. 30, 2023
WIS
TROPICS: Still watching Philippe and Rina in the Atlantic
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine and warmth taking control of our forecast
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision