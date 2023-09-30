SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening...
Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the death of one of its deputies after an...
Processional for Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024