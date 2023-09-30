SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine and warmth taking control of our forecast

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A fantastic forecast for the Midlands this weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and pleasant today and tomorrow.

· Sunshine continues at the start of the week.

· Cold front brings a chance of rain by next weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

High pressure is building towards the Midlands this weekend and it will take full control of our weather pattern. With the presence of high pressure, you can expect more sunshine than cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures this weekend will hang in the low and mid-80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Even into next week, high pressure remains in control of our forecast. That means we’ll have a sky full of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. As we head towards next weekend, a cold front will move into the Midlands. With it, we’ll have our next chance of rain. Behind this cold front, daytime highs will drop into the low-70s, with morning lows in the low-50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds at times. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the low-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the low and mid-80s.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High temps in the low-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low-80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
Accident in Columbia
Bluff Road closed due to collision
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening...
Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous weekend weather expected
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather Midday 09/29/2023