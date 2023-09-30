FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine and warmth taking control of our forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A fantastic forecast for the Midlands this weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and pleasant today and tomorrow.

· Sunshine continues at the start of the week.

· Cold front brings a chance of rain by next weekend.

First Alert Summary

High pressure is building towards the Midlands this weekend and it will take full control of our weather pattern. With the presence of high pressure, you can expect more sunshine than cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures this weekend will hang in the low and mid-80s.

Even into next week, high pressure remains in control of our forecast. That means we’ll have a sky full of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. As we head towards next weekend, a cold front will move into the Midlands. With it, we’ll have our next chance of rain. Behind this cold front, daytime highs will drop into the low-70s, with morning lows in the low-50s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds at times. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the low-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the low and mid-80s.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High temps in the low-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low-80s.

