Bluff Road closed due to collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A part of Bluff Road is closed due to a collision on Friday night.

The collision took place on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

According to a WIS photographer, the coroner’s office is on the scene.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

