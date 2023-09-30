SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bluff Road closed due to collision

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A part of Bluff Road is closed due to a collision on Friday night.

The collision took place on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

According to a WIS photographer, the coroner’s office is on the scene.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
Police arrested Joshua Yarborough after crash in West Columbia.
Man arrested in deadly West Columbia crash given $125,000 surety bond

Latest News

Accident in Columbia
Accident in Columbia
The Columbia Urban League held a press conference as a call to action to bring hope back to...
Columbia Urban League addresses gun violence in the Midlands
WIS
TROPICS: Continuing to watch Philippe and Rina in the Atlantic
Cause of death released for in-custody death
Cause of death released for in-custody death