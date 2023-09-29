Wallet stealing: Police warn diners of trending crimes at restaurants

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has warned citizens of a recent crime trend happening in the city.

Officers said a traveling group is visiting restaurants with the goal of stealing wallets from ladies’ purses and the thefts are happening while the ladies are seated at a table dining or having a conversation.

Investigators reported the ladies will drape their purses on the back of the chair while engaging in the conversation or eating. The suspects will then seat themselves behind them and reach into their purses.

Video evidence shows the suspects as 3-4 persons described as well-dressed males with medium complexion and they will sometimes use a distraction technique to divert women’s attention so the theft can happen.

Officers said please keep purses in front of you at all times while dining.

