TROPICS: Continuing to watch Philippe and Rina in the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located in the Central Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Philippe has maintained its strength. As of the latest advisory, it has maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH. Currently, this system is slowly drifting to the southwest.

As Philippe drifts southwestward, it will encounter higher amounts of wind shear. Wind shear, which is the change in wind speed with height, is NOT good for tropical development. The shear that Philippe runs into will act as a tearing mechanism on the structure of the storm, preventing it from being able to strengthen.

By next week, Philippe will turn northward. Once it does, it will move away from the higher wind shear and begin to strengthen again. At the end of next week, it’ll be close to Category 1 Hurricane strength. Impacts are not expected from Philippe along the East Coast.

Just east of Philippe, Tropical Storm Rina is moving north. The latest advisory has maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH around the core of Rina. It will maintain Tropical Storm status through the weekend, before weakening and becoming a remnant area of low pressure by early next week.

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

