Soda City Living: Shaking it up in the Studio, Smoked, Main St.

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Live host Sierra Artemus creates her own inspired cocktail alongside Smoked bartender Jake.

The two walked us through the new fall menu at Smoked as they made the cocktail, “Open Sesame.”

Smoked is where the land and sea meet in the heart of South Carolina. Smoked has a casual contemporary dining experience in a beautifully restored historic setting where quality & service meet flavor and flare.

For more information, visit Smoked.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

