SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: A Taste of Puerto Rican Culture in the Midlands with A Fuego 100x35

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get a taste of Puerto Rico without having to board a plane or even leave the state.

A Fugeo 100x35 is a gem right off Broad River Road that features many of the great food found in Puerto Rico.

The family that owns the restaurant is from Puerto Rico and shares some dishes from their home island and beyond along with some history about some of their popular dishes.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
Police arrested Joshua Yarborough after crash in West Columbia.
Man arrested in deadly West Columbia crash given $125,000 surety bond

Latest News

The University of South Carolina's School of Music kicks off their Southern Exposure New Music...
Soda City Live: University of South Carolina’s School of Music Presents: The Southern Exposure New Music Series
For many, ringing a bell symbolizes the end of treatment and the end of a battle but some never...
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum’s “Celebration Circle
Digital content producer and occasional reporter Mayra Parrilla Guerrero came on Soda City Live...
Soda City Live: How to make empanadas, a family recipe
Terror Falls Haunted Farm is an attraction with five spooky attractions.
Soda City Living: Terror Falls
If you do not know what to do this weekend, Soda City Living has you covered. Madeline spoke...
Soda City Living: What to do in the Soda City