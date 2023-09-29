Soda City Live: How to make empanadas, a family recipe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Hispanic culture is one filled with many unique customs and traditions.

Though being Hispanic is an ethnicity many countries share, their customs and traditions vary, even when it comes to the same dish.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, WIS showed viewers how to make a popular dish many countries make in their own unique way.

Digital content reporter Mayra Parrilla Guerrero showed how empanadas were made in her Puerto Rican and Spanish household.

An empanada is a fired turnover with various different fillings. In some countries, it is referred to as an empanadilla, pastelillo or pastelito.

Here are the ingredients you will need for Parrilla Guerrero’s special recipe:

Ground beef

Sazon

Sofrito

Garlic

Onion

Shredded cheese

Tomato sauce (very little though)

Chopped olives

Empanada disks

Frying Oil (whichever you prefer)

Here are the steps:

First, season meet with the sazon, sofrito and whatever seasonings you like.

Mix the seasoned ground beef with garlic, oil and onion, olives.

Add tomato sauce once the meat is almost done.

Once the meat is cooked, begin setting aside a hot pan with oil.

Wait up to 10 minutes until the oil is hot.

While you wait for the oil to heat up, start stuffing your disk carefully with the meat and add just a bit of cheese.

Fold the disk in half and seal the ends using the teeth of a fork.

Fry for up to five minutes and enjoy!

