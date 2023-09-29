Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum’s “Celebration Circle

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-For many, ringing a bell symbolizes the end of treatment and the end of a battle but some never get a chance to do so.

EdVenture Children’s Museum has partnered with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to create a special space allowing all children an opportunity to celebrate every milestone, because they are all important.

That space is a bell-ringing corner named the “Celebration Circle”

