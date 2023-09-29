SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
Police arrested Joshua Yarborough after crash in West Columbia.
Man arrested in deadly West Columbia crash given $125,000 surety bond

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS contractor charged with leaking tax return information of wealthy people
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Independence Twp. Police released video of a driver crashing into its headquarters.
Security video shows man drive into police station