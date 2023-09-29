Overnight detours scheduled for I-20 at the Broad River Road Interchange

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several overnight closures of I-20 traffic under the Broad River Road bridge (mile marker 65) are beginning next week.

During the closures, I-20 traffic will be detoured across Broad River Road.

Drivers can expect to experience a slowdown in traffic while these detours are in place.

The construction under the bridge is a part of the Richland County Carolina Crossroads project.

The detours will allow girders to be lifted by cranes across the closed interstate travel lanes and set in their permanent location.

It is a step in the construction of the first of two new Broad River Road bridges over I-20.

Message boards and construction signs will be placed along I-20 and Broad River Road throughout the duration of the detour to inform motorists of the temporary traffic pattern.

Law enforcement will also be present at the intersection of Broad River Road to monitor and direct traffic.

Dates for the detours:

I-20 Westbound

Monday, October 2, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 5, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

Detour Route: Traffic will be directed to take the exit 65 off-ramp to Broad River Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will travel straight across Broad River Road and take the I-20 westbound on-ramp back to the interstate.

I-20 Eastbound

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Detour Route: Traffic will be directed to take the exit 65 off-ramp to Broad River Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will travel directly across Broad River Road and take the I-20 eastbound on-ramp back to the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use caution and plan accordingly in case of delays.

