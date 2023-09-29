No price increase in Girl Scout Cookies for Upstate, Midlands consumers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina, Mountains to Midlands announced good news for Girl Scout Cookies consumers for the upcoming 2024 season.

According to a press release, in an effort to continue to showcase troops’ entrepreneurial skills, people will be able to purchase Girl Scout cookies at the same prices as in 2023 when the new season launches in January 2024.

Officials said all proceeds from the cookies go to power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in Midlands communities.

