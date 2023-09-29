SkyView
Man stops in Columbia as he rides horse cross-country to raise awareness for troops with PTSD

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Matt Parella is a Marine veteran and after going through difficult times during the pandemic, he decided to start an animal sanctuary.

Parella said the purpose of the refuge is where rescue horses and dogs can have a forever home and veterans with PTSD, people with disabilities, or anyone can find happiness.

“I had to really play out what was what was making me happy, what was grounding me and it was my dog, my horse in nature. So I had to decide to do something along the lines of that. And I just said, Alright, I’m dropping everything. And I’m gonna ride my horse across the whole country.” said Parella.

You can learn more about Parella and his mission here.

