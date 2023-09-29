SkyView
Lexington County teen charged under new 'Gavin's Law"

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reportedly a teenager has been charged under the new...
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reportedly a teenager has been charged under the new 'Gavin's Law."(WBKO)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a teenager has been charged under the new ‘Gavin’s Law.”

Deputies said a 14-year-old male from Chapin was charged for his role in threatening to release altered nude images of a female classmate.

“Based on interviews with the students involved, someone took the face of a female classmate and digitally edited other nude images to make it look like the female was depicted in the images,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We worked with school district officials to get to the bottom of this and determined a charge of sexual extortion against one student was warranted because he threatened to publicly share the images.”

The male was released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date. This is the first time a charge has been brought forth after “Gavin’s Law” was passed to combat sexual extortion.

“This issue is something we are taking very seriously,’ Koon said. “With today’s technology, it’s all too easy to prey on innocent people. Those who try this should know ‘Gavin’s Law’ is a tool for us to charge anyone who intimidates or blackmails another person with explicit images, whether real or fake.”

Koon added teens and adults should report suspicious or harmful content, activity, or accounts on social media apps if they feel unsafe.

“Gavin’s Law,” is named after 17-year-old Gavin Guffey, who was a victim of sexual extortion that resulted in him taking his own life.

