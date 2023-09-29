Humanitarian aid organization hosting free community event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Humanitarian aid organization Convoy of Hope is hosting a free community event on Saturday morning.

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia.

Individuals who attended the event will receive free groceries and lunch.

The organization said there will be community services as well as veterans services and health services for anyone who needs them.

Also, there will be a kids’ zone and so much more.

Anyone is invited to go out and enjoy themselves without having to register.

For more information on the event, click here.

