Furry Friend Friday - Queen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Queen is a 9-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

She is also in need of a foster home!

Pawmetto Lifeline has a wonderful foster program that provides food, medical care, training and support.

Queen has had a rough life. Her owner was evicted and had to move to a hotel where she could not take Queen.

Queen was forced to live outside and was padlocked onto a 10x10 cement pad. During this time, she somehow sustained an injury to her neck. The owner stated that she does not know how Queen injured herself. Pawmetto Lifeline agreed to help Queen find a new home where she can be safe and loved as an inside family dog.

She is a wonderful girl and deserves the best life! Queen is super sweet and loves to be loved on. She loves humans and will stay by your side often. Queen is very laidback and would be a great couch companion.

Queen’s neck appears to have been fractured for a while and started to heal on its own. There really isn’t much that can be done for it other than pain management. She also tested positive for heartworms but has already started treatment.

Queen has some alopecia on her back end but it is healing nicely. Queen is a Pawmetto Lifeline “Priority Pet”, meaning her adoption will come with several lifetime medical benefits through our Wellness Clinic: FREE annual vaccines, a FREE annual wellness exam and medications at cost + 10% for LIFE!

It can be painful when her neck is touched or bumped into, therefore small children and energetic dogs are not recommended right now. She might do fine with an older, laidback dog that does not bother her. She gets excited by cats and wants to chase them, but could hurt herself, so cats are also not recommended.

We hope someone gives this sweet, deserving girl a chance! If you are interested in adopting Queen, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org. If you are interested in fostering, email foster@pawmettolifeline.org.

