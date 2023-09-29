SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A wonderful weekend outlook awaits!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – High pressure continues to build towards the weekend, allowing mainly sunny skies to return!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· More sunshine will work to hold steady today with highs pressing back into the 80s.

· The weekend looks beautiful and mostly sunny, with mid to low 80s for high temperatures.

· High pressure will continue to keep our region dry well into next week, with calm & cool morning starts.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! Humidity stays away as we continue into the rest of this week, making for some early fall feels. Highs will rise back to the 80s today though, with mainly sunny skies making a comeback.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday and Sunday will be dry as well with a good deal of sunshine. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid to low 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

High pressure continues to press in from the north in the coming days, with more sunshine pushing into the region. This will help to give high temperatures a consistent bump into the 80s, despite projected lows into the 50s for the first half of next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny into the day. Highs in the low mid-80s.

Saturday: A good deal of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Abundant sun with highs in the low 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the end of an era at WIS as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy...
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
Police arrested Joshua Yarborough after crash in West Columbia.
Man arrested in deadly West Columbia crash given $125,000 surety bond
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth and sunshine for this weekend
wis
TROPICS: Tracking two tropical storms Philippe and Rina
TROPICS: Tracking two tropical storms Philippe and Rina
First Alert Weather