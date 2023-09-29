SkyView
“Don’t Settle For No”, Orangeburg Woman Diagnosed with Breast Cancer at 38 Says It Can Happen at Any Time

Jessica Felder was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 38 years old. Today, she is alive.
Jessica Felder was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 38 years old. Today, she is alive.(Pexels)
By Kristina Thacker
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Jessica Felder was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 38 years old. Today, she is alive.

That’s because she fought to get the mammogram that detected her cancer. She felt something abnormal, and pushed to get a mammogram, even though she wasn’t the recommended age.

“I know they say 40 years old is when you need your mammogram, but you know your body more than anyone. If you feel you need a mammogram, I wouldn’t settle for a no,” said Felder.

After her diagnosis, she didn’t fall into despair.

“I think I only cried twice,” she said, “The first time was when I was diagnosed, and I don’t even remember the second time.”

For her, faith kept her going.

“You just gotta pray, and say ‘This is what i’m battling. Take it from me. Give me the strength to just get me day from day,’” she said.

And, alongside her faith, she had another healthy outlet. Felder went on to write and sing songs about her journey.

“I’m a karaoke junkie. Anywhere I go and there’s a microphone im gonna sing,” she said.

Felder now continues to work for City of Orangeburg, and celebrates being alive.

