Coroner releases causes of death of man after being tasered in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the cause of why a man died after being tasered by deputies.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Bernice Junior Smith III died due to multi-drug toxicity. Fisher said the manner of death will be ruled as accidental.

On Aug. 9, a deputy approached Smith at a Walmart in Red Bank and recognized he had an outstanding warrant for shoplifting, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Smith ran away from the deputy.

“Deputies ran after him and eventually used a Taser to subdue him after he was located and was noncompliant with verbal commands,” Koon said.

According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies removed the handcuffs from Smith when he began to show signs of distress and rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

Officials said a forensic autopsy was performed on Friday, Aug. 11, at MUSC in Charleston. Smith’s cause of death was determined by the pathologist at MUSC and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has continued the investigation on the case.

