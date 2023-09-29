SkyView
Columbia Urban League addresses gun violence in the Midlands

The Columbia Urban League held a press conference as a call to action to bring hope back to...
The Columbia Urban League held a press conference as a call to action to bring hope back to communities across the area.(Jalen Tart)
By Jalen Tart
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League held a press conference on Friday, Sept. 29 and it was described as a call to action to bring hope back to communities across the area.

Columbia Urban League leaders, city officials, and parents gathered in Columbia to promote programs that offer the goal of reducing gun violence in the community.

Leaders said it offers many programs including STEP (the Science, Science, Technology, Enrichment Program).

Local mother Charnice Starks said her son joined the STEP program and it had a positive impact on his future.

“This program lasted for an entire year where my son received training skills for job employment. He learned many skills such as teamwork, networking, effective communication, time management and after learning these skills and participating in training, he then began to apply for internships as well as jobs,” said Starks.

The push from the Columbia Urban League came after the fatal shooting of three Eau Claire High School teens due to gun violence last weekend.

Columbia Urban League President JT McLawhorn hopes these programs will ultimately have an impact on improving communities going forward.

“If we could reach out to the children and provide a type of encouragement for them and teach them how to make good decisions, you can have an illegal firearm right here…. Right in front of them and they’ll pass it by in essence. But we do have a problem with illegal firearms. We’re just here to let the community know that we must keep hope alive,” said McLawhorn.

Starks said the STEP program ultimately helped her son secure a part-time job during the school year.

For more information on the programs offered by the Columbia Urban League, you can visit the website by clicking here.

