Columbia communities gather for Fight Against Gun Violence Prayer Vigil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A non-profit organization alongside community leaders came together on Thursday to fight against gun violence.

Building Better Communities hosted a prayer vigil at Lenoir Rhyne University following the recent deadly shooting of three teenage boys.

On Sunday, Caleb Wise, 16, Dre’Von Riley, 17, and Jakobe Fanning, 16, were fatally shot at an abandoned home on SatterTrail Road.

Since the shooting, multiple discussions surrounding gun violence in the community have been brought up by community leaders.

During the vigil, topics such as gun violence, lawmaking, and future community meetings were discussed. Community members spoke on ways to combat gun violence going forward to help improve communities.

“I think that we got a lot of ground covered. But we still have to make sure that in order for us to have the effect and create a change, we have to start from the bottom up. We have to make sure that we get the right people in place to make the right laws to prevent this from happening again,” said community member Roger Brasley.

“Every chance that we can get to strategize to try to come together with our public officials, our legislators, law enforcement so that we come up with a plan to save our youth, I think that’s a good thing,” said community member Hamilton Jacobs

Services for the three teens have been made.

A public viewing will be held for Riley on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home Northeast Chapel. According to their website, face masks are required to attend the services and no pictures will be allowed.

A public viewing will be held for Fanning on Monday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held the next day at 3 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held for Wise from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at JP Holley Funeral Home Northeast Chapel. A celebration of life will be held the next day at 2 p.m. at Second Nazareth Baptist Church. An interment (burial) will be held the same day at 4 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens.

