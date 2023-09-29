Bus route returns for Lower Richland riders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bus route returned for Lower Richland riders on Monday, Sept. 25.

The COMET bus route 47 began running again on a two-hour frequency on Monday-Friday.

It will run from 9:28 a.m. until 3:23 p.m. on Saturdays.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.