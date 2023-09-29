SkyView
WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jazz fans, get ready to listen to some good music with the return of this year’s ColaJazz Fest.

The 6th Annual ColaJazz Fest is happening this weekend -- both Saturday and Sunday.

It will feature local and national jazz stars.

There will be a gala on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the state house and an outdoor festival is happening this Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Main Street.

Mark Rouse, board chair for the ColaJazz Foundation’s board chair, shared details on Sunrise about the history and background of the Cola Jazz Fest

