60 years of Mr. Knozit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 60 years ago, the legendary Mr. Knozit show had their grand debut.

The decades-long unique children’s program was a source of education and experience for kids around the midlands.

From the show’s start in 1963 to its end in 2000, Mr. Knozit was at the center of it all.

