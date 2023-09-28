TROPICS: Tracking two tropical storms Philippe and Rina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located in the Central Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Philippe has strengthened a little, remaining with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH. This system will continue on its path towards the Greater and Lesser Antilles.

As Philippe moves westward, it will encounter higher amounts of wind shear. Wind shear, which is the change in wind speed with height, is NOT good for tropical development. The shear that Philippe runs into will act as a tearing mechanism on the structure of the storm, preventing it from being able to strengthen. It will also move through an area of drier air, with shear and dry air you can expect this storm to weaken as it moves west.

This is why Philippe will slowly weaken throughout this week, eventually becoming a Tropical Depression by the weekend. For now, impacts are not expected from Philippe along the East Coast.

Just a few hundred miles southeast of Philippe, the National Hurricane Center is watching a new Tropical Storm Rina. Currently we have winds near 40mph with this system. It’s moving northwest at 14mph and it continues north and west and it maintains its tropical storm status as it moves through the same wind shear that Philippe is moving through.

