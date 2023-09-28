SkyView
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, we’re taking a short drive to Elgin to visit Goat Daddy’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary.

You may have heard of it before because we featured just some of what they have to offer earlier this week.

During our visit, we met donkeys, an emu, some reptiles, and even prairie dogs.

Now, we want you to meet the namesake of Goat Daddy’s Farm, the goats, of course! Goat Daddy’s Farm offers baby goat yoga regularly, so you can meet the adorable animals for yourself.

Jason and his team take so much pride in all their animals and make sure they’re very well taken care of. He knows so much about the goats and all his other animals. They keep a very close relationship with a trusted veterinarian to make sure the animals are receiving the best care possible.

It’s open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We do want to point out that this weekend the farm will be closed.

On a typical weekend, you can get a look at all the animals and get some goat cheese. Goat Daddy’s also offers kids camps at certain times and baby goat yoga regularly.

