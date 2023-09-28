SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Soda City 40+ Double Dutch Club

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Remember way back when kids would actually go outside to play?

One of the fun things to do at school or in the neighborhood was to double dutch.

And for those who were REALLY good...there were Double Dutch teams.

For some, the love for the sport is a thing of the past but there is a group of women aged 40 and up who aren’t skipping a beat.

The Soda City 40+ DOUBLE DUTCH Club joined us to share more about this wonderful organization.

For more information, visit the Soda City Double Dutch Club Facebook page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was found...
Deputies: Richland County teen found safe
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jakobe Fanning, 16 (right), and Dre’Von Riley, 17. (left)
Public viewings for teens killed in deadly shooting announced

Latest News

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be hosting their Annual Riverbanks ZOOfari Friday, September 29th.
Soda City Live: Riverbanks ZOOfari Returns for year 25
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm