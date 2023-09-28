Soda City Live: Soda City 40+ Double Dutch Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Remember way back when kids would actually go outside to play?

One of the fun things to do at school or in the neighborhood was to double dutch.

And for those who were REALLY good...there were Double Dutch teams.

For some, the love for the sport is a thing of the past but there is a group of women aged 40 and up who aren’t skipping a beat.

The Soda City 40+ DOUBLE DUTCH Club joined us to share more about this wonderful organization.

For more information, visit the Soda City Double Dutch Club Facebook page.

