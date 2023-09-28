Soda City Live: Riverbanks ZOOfari Returns for year 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be hosting their Annual Riverbanks ZOOfari Friday, September 29th.

It’s a “Premiere Party with a purpose” that helps provide funds to care for the wonderful animals that we love to see when we visit.

Our Judi Gatson will be the emcee and tickets are still available.

click here for more.

