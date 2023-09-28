SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Mayor’s walk against domestic violence

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Mayor’s 2023 walk against domestic violence will take place on Sat., Oct. 7 at Page Ellington Park.

The Mayor’s office wants the public to know October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 17th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required, you can register here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was found...
Deputies: Richland County teen found safe
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jakobe Fanning, 16 (right), and Dre’Von Riley, 17. (left)
Public viewings for teens killed in deadly shooting announced

Latest News

Remember way back when kids would actually go outside to play?
Soda City Live: Soda City 40+ Double Dutch Club
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be hosting their Annual Riverbanks ZOOfari Friday, September 29th.
Soda City Live: Riverbanks ZOOfari Returns for year 25
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm