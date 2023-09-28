Soda City Live: Mayor’s walk against domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Mayor’s 2023 walk against domestic violence will take place on Sat., Oct. 7 at Page Ellington Park.

The Mayor’s office wants the public to know October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 17th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required, you can register here.

