Schools near Johns Island shooting close amid search for suspect

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after two people, including a deputy, were shot Wednesday.

Ernest Robert Burbage III, 38, is wanted in connection with two shootings that took place on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island. Deputies said Burbage now has an active warrant for attempted murder.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office continued to ask the public around Mary Ann Point Road to continue to shelter in place.

“Multiple LE agencies are actively searching that specific area for the suspect,” deputies said.

A Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot while authorities were involved in a standoff with Burbage on Mary Ann Point Road Wednesday night, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said during a media briefing. She said the deputy is conscious, alert and undergoing testing at MUSC.

The search for Burbage prompted several schools in the area to close on Thursday. The Charleston County School District announced St. John’s High School, Haut Gap Middle School, Angel Oak Elementary School, Edith L. Frierson Elementary School and Mount Zion Elementary would all be closed Thursday.

“The proximity of the search for a suspect near St. John’s and Angel Oak, coupled with the impact to the bus lot located at St. John’s that serves Johns and Wadmalaw Islands, led to this decision to exercise extreme caution. Surrounding areas may have impacted bus service today. First Student will be sending a specific message through its app.

“School principals will be in touch later this morning to confirm whether there will be plans for learning throughout the day. However, please know our staff understands the difficulty this situation creates for our families and staff, and schools will work to accommodate students.

“We ask that you continue to monitor police and media reports regarding this situation, and most of all, stay safe. We are thankful for your partnership always, but especially in these times,” the district said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who live in the area to stay indoors while authorities look for Burbage but remain vigilant to strangers on their property in that area.

SWAT Teams with Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments and SLED are assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in the search, Allen said.

Deputies announced they were looking for Burbage Wednesday afternoon following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting was reported in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

A large law enforcement presence was reported outside of a home on Mary Ann Point Road around 6 p.m. Officials confirmed it was a standoff involving Burbage.

Maj. Christina Moyer-Smith told Live 5 that it was an active scene and the public should avoid the area.

