SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDC: Richland County expected to respond one day late to state security audit

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(Chris Joseph)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will respond to a security audit from the state on Friday.

The state asked Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown to respond in writing on Thursday to a July audit that addressed “immediate” security concerns at the county’s jail.

The Department of Corrections said Brown called them and said he would drop off the county’s response in person on Friday.

The Department of Corrections accepted his offer.

When WIS News 10 reached out to the county and Brown about this offer. They would not confirm that they are issuing a response.

Instead, Deputy Director Chelsea Bennett reiterated releasing information publicly about the audit could threaten public safety.

Bennett also acknowledged to WIS News 10 in an email that the detention center had been audited. Previously, the county had denied that the state was conducting a security inspection and instead said the department of corrections was offering “technical assistance.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was found...
Deputies: Richland County teen found safe
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jakobe Fanning, 16 (right), and Dre’Von Riley, 17. (left)
Public viewings for teens killed in deadly shooting announced

Latest News

Could South Carolina become one of the first states in the country to have the agency that...
SC considering moving school meals program management to Department of Agriculture
Sumter County students’ test scores are largely improving, but are well behind their South...
Sumter County test scores are improving, but lag well behind the state
Impact of teen violence
Impact of teen violence in the Midlands
wis
TROPICS: Tracking two tropical storms Philippe and Rina