SCDC: Richland County expected to respond one day late to state security audit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will respond to a security audit from the state on Friday.

The state asked Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown to respond in writing on Thursday to a July audit that addressed “immediate” security concerns at the county’s jail.

The Department of Corrections said Brown called them and said he would drop off the county’s response in person on Friday.

The Department of Corrections accepted his offer.

When WIS News 10 reached out to the county and Brown about this offer. They would not confirm that they are issuing a response.

Instead, Deputy Director Chelsea Bennett reiterated releasing information publicly about the audit could threaten public safety.

Bennett also acknowledged to WIS News 10 in an email that the detention center had been audited. Previously, the county had denied that the state was conducting a security inspection and instead said the department of corrections was offering “technical assistance.”

